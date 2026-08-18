Central Regional Minister urges traditional leaders to hold public officials accountable  

Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah, Central Regional Minister, has urged traditional leaders to play an active role in holding public officials accountable for development in their respective communities.

He called on chiefs and traditional authorities to regularly engage Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and demand updates on development plans and projects being implemented in their areas.

Mr Eduamoah made the call at a People’s Accountability Forum held at Twifo Mampong in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

He said traditional leaders, as custodians of their communities, had an important responsibility to ensure that public office holders remained responsive to the development needs of the people.

As part of the programme, the Minister commissioned 48 lockable stores at the Twifo Old Market and presented a quantity of students’ furniture and sanitary pads to the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Education Directorate for onward distribution to schools.

Mr Theophilus T. D. Vondee, Member of Parliament for the Twifo Atti-Morkwa Constituency, said Ghanaians had experienced significant hardships under previous administrations.

He said the return of President John Dramani Mahama had ushered in the People’s Accountability Forum to provide citizens with the opportunity to assess work being undertaken by the Government.

Mr Isaac Yawson, District Chief Executive for Twifo Atti-Morkwa, urged Ghanaians to put partisan politics aside and focus on issues that would facilitate development in their communities.

He called on residents to work together to accelerate the development of the district, particularly in infrastructure, education and other key sectors.

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