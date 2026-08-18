Central Regional Minister urges traditional leaders to hold public officials accountable  

Audio By Carbonatix
Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah, Central Regional Minister, has urged traditional leaders to play an active role in holding public officials accountable for development in their respective communities.
He called on chiefs and traditional authorities to regularly engage Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and demand updates on development plans and projects being implemented in their areas.
Mr Eduamoah made the call at a People’s Accountability Forum held at Twifo Mampong in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.
He said traditional leaders, as custodians of their communities, had an important responsibility to ensure that public office holders remained responsive to the development needs of the people.
As part of the programme, the Minister commissioned 48 lockable stores at the Twifo Old Market and presented a quantity of students’ furniture and sanitary pads to the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Education Directorate for onward distribution to schools.
Mr Theophilus T. D. Vondee, Member of Parliament for the Twifo Atti-Morkwa Constituency, said Ghanaians had experienced significant hardships under previous administrations.
He said the return of President John Dramani Mahama had ushered in the People’s Accountability Forum to provide citizens with the opportunity to assess work being undertaken by the Government.
Mr Isaac Yawson, District Chief Executive for Twifo Atti-Morkwa, urged Ghanaians to put partisan politics aside and focus on issues that would facilitate development in their communities.
He called on residents to work together to accelerate the development of the district, particularly in infrastructure, education and other key sectors.
Latest Stories
-
Ga Mantse challenges mining stakeholders to consider long-term impact of Ghana’s mineral wealth
34 seconds
-
Afenyo-Markin accuses GoldBod of mismanaging Ghana’s gold resources
1 minute
-
BoG warns against weak non-interest banking products as NIFAC inaugurated
2 minutes
-
Social licence to mine can be withdrawn – Ga Mantse warns mining companies
3 minutes
-
X1 Energy Drink Division One Super Cup: Attram De Visser secure third place after late own goal
3 minutes
-
‘A mine may close, but the community must not’ – Ga Mantse calls for sustainable mining
6 minutes
-
Deploy new approach to flood management — UG Pro VC
12 minutes
-
Parents can buy additional NaCCA-approved textbooks for children – Deputy NaCCA boss
16 minutes
-
Youth must have a real voice in national issues beyond jobs, creative arts – EU
18 minutes
-
AGTC: How women-led initiative is turning golf into jobs and tourism opportunities
23 minutes
-
Exporters call for single-digit interest rates to boost Ghana’s horticulture sector
26 minutes
-
Young political leaders must look beyond party lines to strengthen Ghana’s democracy – EU
31 minutes
-
25 female KNUST physics students receive GH¢87,500 Whittaker Foundation suppo
34 minutes
-
Berekuso-Kwabenya-Kitase road project stalls as First Sky cites unsigned contract and funding challenges
37 minutes
-
Interior Ministry urges strict enforcement of Armoured Bullion Vehicle standards in Ghana
39 minutes