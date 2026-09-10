Mahama warns board chairpersons against taking over executive roles

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Mahama has charged board chairpersons and chief executives of state institutions to uphold accountability, protect the public interest and ensure that public resources are used to deliver measurable value.

Speaking at the Governing Boards and CEOs Conference, the President said those appointed to lead state institutions must understand that their positions are a public trust and must be guided by competence, integrity and performance.

“Our objective must be clear. Every cedi the state invests in compensation must ultimately contribute to productivity, stronger institutional performance, and measurable public value,” he said.

The President, addressing board chairpersons directly, reminded them that their positions were not ceremonial and should not be treated as personal entitlements.

“A board is not a ceremonial position, and membership is not an entitlement,” he said.

He said boards have a responsibility to provide strategic direction, oversee policy and risks, ensure the integrity of financial reporting and monitor the overall performance of their institutions.

However, he cautioned board chairpersons against taking up offices within their institutions and reporting to work daily as though they were full-time executives.

“Board chairpersons must not take up offices in their entities and report to work every day as though they occupy full-time executive positions,” he said.

President Mahama also addressed chief executives, saying executive authority should not be regarded as a personal privilege.

“To chief executives, executive authority is not a personal privilege. It is a measurable responsibility to deliver results in accordance with the law, government policy, and the strategic direction that is approved by the board,” he said.

He said the need for a clear separation between the responsibilities of boards and management.

“So the distinction must remain clear. A board governs and management manages,” he said.

According to the President, boards that interfere in routine operational decisions risk weakening accountability, just as chief executives who reject proper oversight from their boards can undermine the institutions they lead.

“A board that assumes responsibility for routine operational decisions weakens accountability through interference,” he said.

“And a chief executive who resists legitimate board oversight also weakens accountability, and both undermine the institution that they serve,” he added.

President Mahama urged members of governing boards to exercise independent judgment and to question decisions where necessary rather than simply supporting proposals put before them.

“And so I expect independent judgment from every board member. You are appointed to think critically, scrutinize proposals, ask difficult questions, and place the public interest above any convenience,” he said.

He warned board members against confusing loyalty to the government with unquestioning support for decisions.

“Loyalty to government must never be mistaken for silence in the face of a decision that could harm the enterprise or the republic,” he said.

The President said appointments to state institutions must be treated as a public trust and should be based on competence and integrity rather than political connections.

“Political affiliation, personal relationships, or proximity to the centre of power cannot substitute for competence, integrity, diligence, and performance,” he said.

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