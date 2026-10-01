ECG announces planned maintenance outage in parts of Accra on Friday

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned maintenance exercise that will result in a temporary power outage in parts of the Accra East Region on Friday, October 2.
According to the utility company, the maintenance works are intended to improve service delivery and will affect several communities and institutions within the region.
In a notice issued on Wednesday, September 30, ECG said the exercise would take place from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Friday.
The affected areas include parts of Oyarifa, Ayimensah, Prisons Training School, School Junction and University Farms, as well as surrounding communities.
ECG said the planned interruption forms part of efforts to undertake maintenance works aimed at improving the reliability and delivery of electricity services to customers in the affected areas.
The company urged residents, businesses and institutions within the affected locations to take note of the scheduled outage and make the necessary preparations ahead of the exercise.
The notice stated: “ECG will undertake planned maintenance works to improve service delivery. This will result in a temporary outage.”
ECG expressed regret over the inconvenience the exercise may cause customers in the affected communities.
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