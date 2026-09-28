Three arrested over alleged kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old phone dealer in Teshie

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three people in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Nana Yaw Kyere, a phone dealer at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle who was reported missing on September 22.

In a press release issued on Monday, September 28, the arrests followed investigations by the Police Missing Persons Unit. The suspects have been identified as Philip Dzifa Kofi Tefe, Sarah Osei Adams and Josiah Obodai.

According to a police press release dated September 28, preliminary investigations indicate that Mr Kyere left his residence at Kokomlemle in Accra on September 19 in his Honda Civic but did not return.

Police said their investigations established that Mr Kyere was allegedly lured to the residence of suspect Philip Tefe at Teshie Agbleza by Sarah Osei Adams.

The police said the two suspects subsequently confessed to their involvement and told investigators that Mr Tefe attacked Mr Kyere during a confrontation, allegedly striking him with a metallic object and causing injuries.

The victim was then reportedly moved to another room, where he was left unattended and later died, according to the police account.

Investigators further established that Mr Kyere's body was allegedly transported in a Kia Morning to a location near the motorway on September 20, where it was dumped in a bush and set ablaze.

The partially burnt body was discovered at Community 18 on September 21.

Police said the victim's biological mother and an uncle formally identified the remains at the Police Hospital mortuary on 24 September.

The police also recovered Mr Kyere's iPhone 12, which they allege Mr Tefe sold for GH¢100.

The alleged buyer, identified as Sunday Omeje, has been cautioned and detained on suspicion of dishonestly receiving the phone.

Further investigations led police to arrest Josiah Obodai over his alleged connection with the disposal of the body. Police said a Kia Morning belonging to his father, and believed to have been used to transport the body, has been impounded.

The three suspects remain in police custody and are expected to be put before the court as investigations continue.

The Ghana Police Service said its investigations are also aimed at identifying and arresting any other people who may have been involved in the case.

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