33-year-old phone dealer murder investigation reveals fight, burnt body and sale of iPhone 12

Investigations into the disappearance and alleged murder of 33-year-old Nana Yaw Kyere known by the alias "Dinero," have revealed how a confrontation at a residence in Teshie Agbleza allegedly preceded his death, the disposal and burning of his body, and the subsequent sale of his iPhone 12.

Nana Yaw Kyere was reported missing on September 22, 2026, after he left his residence at Kokomlemle in Accra three days earlier in his Honda Civic vehicle and did not return.

Investigations by the Ghana Police Service’s Missing Persons Unit have since led to the arrest of three suspects — Philip Dzifa Kofi Tefe, Sarah Osei Adams and Josiah Obodai.

According to the Police, the investigation has so far pieced together the events surrounding the victim’s final known movements.

The alleged fight

Police investigations revealed that Nana Yaw Kyere was allegedly lured to the residence of Philip Tefe at Teshie Agbleza by Sarah Osei Adams.

The Police said both suspects later confessed to their involvement.

According to the Police statement, the confession indicated that Philip Tefe got into a confrontation with Nana Yaw Kyere and attacked him with a metallic object.

The victim allegedly sustained injuries during the confrontation.

Investigators said Nana Yaw Kyere was subsequently moved to another room and left unattended.

He later died, according to the Police account.

Body allegedly taken to the motorway and burnt

Investigations then turned to what happened after Nana Yaw Kyere’s death.

The Police said the victim’s body was allegedly placed in a Kia Morning vehicle and transported to a location near the motorway on September 20.

The body was allegedly dumped in a bush and set ablaze.

The partially burnt remains were discovered at Community 18 on September 21.

The discovery was made a day before the victim was formally reported missing to the Police.

His biological mother and an uncle later identified the remains at the Police Hospital morgue on September 24.

The iPhone 12

A further breakthrough in the investigation came from the victim’s mobile phone.

The Police said investigators recovered Nana Yaw Kyere’s iPhone 12 and traced it to a buyer who had allegedly acquired it from Philip Tefe.

According to the Police, Tefe allegedly sold the phone for just GH¢100.

The alleged buyer, identified as Sunday Omeje, has since been cautioned and detained for allegedly receiving the phone dishonestly.

The recovery and tracing of the phone formed part of the investigative leads that helped Police establish the movements of persons allegedly connected to the case.

Kia Morning allegedly used to move body

Investigators also traced a second suspect, Josiah Obodai, in connection with the alleged disposal of the body.

Police said Obodai was arrested as investigations continued into the circumstances surrounding the movement of the body.

A Kia Morning belonging to his father, which investigators believe was allegedly used to convey the body, has also been impounded.

Three suspects in custody

Philip Tefe, Sarah Osei Adams and Josiah Obodai remain in Police custody and are expected to be put before the court as investigations continue.

The Police said efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest other persons who may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping and murder.

The account of the confrontation, the victim’s death, the disposal and burning of his body and the sale of his phone are based on preliminary Police investigations and statements attributed to the suspects. Their alleged involvement remains subject to the ongoing investigation and judicial process.

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