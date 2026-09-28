Football

GPL 2026/27: Hearts of Oak victory ‘helpful’ ahead of Kotoko game – Karela United coach

Source: Papa Kwadwo Adu Gyina-Tawiah  
  28 September 2026 1:55pm
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Karela United coach Nurudeen Amadu believes the victory over Hearts of Oak will boost his side's morale ahead of their next Ghana Premier League encounter against Asante Kotoko.

The Tamale-based side secured a 1-0 win at the Aliu Mahama Stadium to end the league leaders' unbeaten run.

Amadu believes the result will provide Karela with added motivation ahead of their next clash against Kotoko.

“It was very difficult. I think it was one the toughest games we have played,” Amadu said.

“Hearts of Oak were very tactical. The substitution I made helped me. This is delightful because we are going away to play Kotoko, so this win will be very helpful,” he added during a post-match interview.

Karela will travel to Kumasi to face Kotoko on October 1.

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