GPL 2026/27: Hearts held by Bechem as Kotoko, Samartex share spoils

Hearts of Oak dropped points for the first time this season after a goalless draw with Bechem United, while Asante Kotoko and Samartex shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Phobians struggled to break down a disciplined Bechem defence at the University of Ghana Stadium, ending their winning run after victories over Bibiani Gold Stars and Berekum Chelsea.

The result extended Hearts’ unbeaten start to three matches and kept them top of the table.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad saved a penalty in the 66th minute before former Samartex striker Emmanuel Mamah headed the visitors into the lead nine minutes later.

Christian Agyenim Boateng equalised eight minutes later to preserve Samartex’s unbeaten home record.

Samartex moved into second place, level on points with Hearts, while Kotoko remained fourth with five points after three matches, still without an away win.

Hearts travel to face Karela United, while Bechem host Dreams FC. Kotoko welcome Aduana FC, with Samartex visiting Swedru All Blacks.

Full results of matchday three

Hearts of Oak 0–0 Bechem United

Port City FC 2–1 Berekum Chelsea

Aduana FC 2–1 Karela United

Debibi United 3–0 Young Apostles

Dreams FC 2–3 Goldstars SC

Basake Holy Stars 1–0 FC AshantiGold

FC Samartex 1996 1–1 Asante Kotoko

⁠Hearts of Lions 0-0 Sweduro All Blacks

⁠Vision Fc 1-1 Medeama

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