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No football association can curb match fixing on its own – GFA

Source: Princeton Wiredu  
  12 September 2026 1:10pm
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Director of Communication at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has responded to President John Mahama’s statement on the match-fixing canker in Ghana football, saying, “no football association in the world can completely curb the issue of match-fixing on its own."

President Mahama raised concerns over poor refereeing and perceived match fixing, saying that the practice is killing Ghana football.

“Unfortunately, refereeing is one of the things that is destroying our football. The matches are played before they are played,” President Mahama said.

Speaking to Luv FM, Henry Asante acknowledged the President’s interest and will to develop football.

Although he admitted the President was right to flag those flaws, he insisted eradicating match fixing is beyond the football association.

“It’s good to have a president who is following the game. It’s good to have a president who has a keen interest in the development of football,” he said. “On the part of the FA, some of the issues he raised, for instance, we have worked a lot. We have done a lot in the last five or six years to find solutions to these problems. In a human institution, there are always challenges.

“There is no football association in the world that can, for instance, completely curb the issue of match-fixing on its own,” he noted.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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