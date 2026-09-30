AFCON 2027Q: ‘We have to dissolve the GFA’ – Effia MP after Black Stars lose to Gambia

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah-Nyarko, has called for the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the Black Stars' humiliating defeat to Gambia.
The 4-2 loss on Tuesday, 29 September, marks a second consecutive setback for Ghana in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, following an opening 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké that leaves Carlos Queiroz's side rooted to the bottom of Group C.
Boamah-Nyarko believes the current administration must take full responsibility for the decline of Ghana football, arguing that relying on past glories should no longer excuse present failures or evade public scrutiny.
Boamah-Nyarko insists that the latest humbling result demands a total dismantling and rebuilding of the country's entire football structure to make the national team a formidable force once again.
"We have to dissolve the GFA. We have to dissolve the ministry. The Minister of Youth and Sports has to lose his job. In fact, the entire structure of Ghana football has to be broken down and rebuilt, irrespective of whether we would be banned or not," he said as quoted by CitiSports.
"He should go. No brainer. He should go. They should allow us to go back and see how we built the GFA, where you had sports at the district level, at the regional level, at the national level, the local league finding its place and all of that."
The Effia MP argued that Ghana’s football pipeline must be restored from the grassroots up, emphasising the need for robust developmental structures to nurture young talent across every district and region.
The defeat has sparked widespread outrage across the country, particularly after the Black Stars surrendered an early lead, allowing Gambia to equalise within four minutes before halftime and eventually race clear to claim all three points.
The Black Stars will now look to get their qualifying campaign back on track when they return to action against Somalia in November.
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