Football | National

AFCON 2027Q: Gambia defeat doesn’t make me a loser – Carlos Queiroz

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  29 September 2026 10:58pm
Carlos Queiroz
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Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz says the team's defeat to Gambia on Tuesday afternoon doesn't affect his record as far as international football is concerned.

Queiroz was on the touchline as the Black Stars blew away a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 to Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium in their second game of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars were in a world of their own after taking a two-goal lead. However, Gambia levelled the score before halftime before going on to score two more goals in the second half of the game.

Despite the poor performance and results on the day, the Portuguese trainer defended his record in international football, downplaying any effect of the game against the Gambia.

"I’m still the coach with the record for most wins in international football. This result doesn’t make me a loser," Queiroz said after the game.

The defeat leaves Ghana without a point in their first two games of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers as they chase a return to the continental tournament after missing the last edition in Morocco.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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