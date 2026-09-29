Football

AFCON 2027Q: ‘We don’t need to cry over spilled milk’ – Damba on Ghana injury concerns

Source: Ruth Akoto-Donkor  
  29 September 2026 12:57pm
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Former Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba has challenged the Black Stars to seize their opportunity rather than dwell on key absences ahead of their must-win AFCON qualifier against Gambia.

The squad has undergone significant changes following the withdrawal of several key players, including captain Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Alidu Seidu, Baba Rahman, Nathaniel Adjei and Prince Kwabena Adu due to injuries.

The squad now features a mix of debutants and relatively new faces.

“We don’t need to cry over spilled milk,” Damba said to Graphic Sports.

“We have good replacements, and this is an opportunity for them to be counted. They need to show up.”

Echoing similar sentiments during the pre-match press conference, Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz called on fans to rally behind the available squad.

“Better to stay home if you’re coming to the stadium to complain about players that are not here, instead of supporting those that are here,” Queiroz said.

Gambia enter the fixture following an opening win against Somalia, while Ghana are looking to recover from their opening-match defeat by Ivory Coast in Bouaké.

Ghana face Gambia on September 29 at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 4:00pm.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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