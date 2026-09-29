NDC opens nominations for 2026 regional executive elections on October 6

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced Tuesday, October 6, as the date for the opening of nominations for its 2026 Regional Executive Elections.

In a statement signed by Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, for the General Secretary, the party said the opening of nominations would commence the process outlined in the general timetable earlier released under reference number NDC/HQ/25-3/103 on August 5.

The party described the opening of nominations as “an important stage in the party's electoral process” and encouraged all members who intend to contest the various regional executive positions to take full advantage of the process within the prescribed period.

The NDC also outlined specific requirements that aspirants, as well as members supporting their nominations, must satisfy before participating in the process.

Payments strictly through online channels

The party directed that all payments relating to the picking of nomination forms and filing must be made strictly through its designated online portal or approved electronic payment methods.

“All payments in respect of picking of nomination forms and filing shall be made strictly through the online portal (forms.ghanandc.com), through Mobile Money via all networks or through Visa Card, MasterCard,” the statement said.

The party further stated that bank payments and bank drafts would not be accepted.

“Bank payments and bank drafts will not be accepted,” it said.

Aspirants seeking to participate in the elections will therefore be required to use the specified electronic payment channels when making payments for their nomination forms and filing.

According to the statement, all aspirants, proposers, seconders and endorsers must “be members in good standing of the Party."

The statement added that members with outstanding arrears were required to settle those obligations before participating in the process.

“Settle any outstanding arrears in dues via 92025# or ndc.org.gh/dues,” the party directed.

As the nomination process gets underway, the NDC has urged all aspirants and members to conduct themselves in accordance with the party's democratic values.

“The Party urges all aspirants and members to conduct themselves with discipline, decorum, and respect for the Party’s democratic values throughout the electoral process,” the statement said.

The party also called on its members across all regions to cooperate fully with the electoral process to help ensure that the exercise is conducted peacefully and in an orderly manner.

“The Party counts on the full cooperation and support of all members to ensure a transparent, peaceful, orderly, and successful electoral process,” it said.

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