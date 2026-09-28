Council of State member donates $5,000 to NDC UK and Ireland Aldershot branch for water project

Member of the Council of State and Patron of the NDC UK and Ireland Chapter’s Aldershot Branch, Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, has donated $5,000 to support the branch’s potable water project in communities across Ghana.

The donation was made at the branch’s second anniversary fundraising event on September 28, organised to mobilise resources for the provision of potable drinking water and other social intervention projects in Ghana.

Kwamigah-Atokple said he accepted his appointment as Patron in good faith, fully aware of the responsibilities it carries and the expectations of the executives and members. He noted that the role presents an opportunity to work with the branch to strengthen its activities, deepen its contribution to the NDC’s work in the diaspora, and support projects that improve lives in Ghana.

He described the Aldershot Branch as an important part of the NDC’s diaspora network, noting that it was inaugurated by President John Dramani Mahama. He said the branch has a significant role to play in strengthening the party abroad, mobilising support for the NDC, and contributing to Ghana’s development.

The Council of State member urged members of the branch to leverage their professional experience, business networks and international connections within the Ghanaian community in the United Kingdom to attract investment and create jobs in Ghana.

He observed that the diaspora possesses valuable expertise and access to potential investors, which could be harnessed to connect Ghana to businesses seeking to establish operations, expand commercial activities and create employment opportunities.

He further encouraged the NDC UK and Ireland Chapter to make investment promotion an important part of its contribution to Ghana’s development, particularly in support of President John Dramani Mahama’s Reset Agenda and the 24-Hour Economy policy.

According to him, the diaspora must play an active role in identifying credible investment opportunities, facilitating engagements with prospective investors and supporting the establishment of businesses in Ghana. He said such efforts would complement the party’s political activities abroad while contributing directly to economic growth and job creation.

On the branch’s fundraising initiative, Kwamigah-Atokple commended the executives and members for dedicating their second anniversary celebration to raising funds for potable drinking water and other essential social projects.

He stressed that access to clean drinking water remains a challenge in some communities, adding that its provision is fundamental to human health and dignity. He called for contributions from individuals, institutions, businesses and organised associations to help address such needs.

His $5,000 donation is expected to support the branch’s efforts to provide potable drinking water to communities in Ghana, alongside its other planned social interventions.

Kwamigah-Atokple also announced plans to visit the NDC UK and Ireland Chapter in the coming months to engage with its executives and members, participate in its activities, and discuss practical ways of supporting the chapter’s growth.

He said the visit would provide an opportunity to explore avenues for attracting investment to Ghana, strengthening the chapter’s activities and supporting projects that improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.

Reaffirming his support for the National Democratic Congress, he stated that advancing the cause of the party remained his topmost priority. He expressed his readiness to work with the leadership and members of the chapter to do more for the party and help realise the vision of its forebears for Ghana.

He congratulated the executives and members of the Aldershot Branch on their second anniversary, commending them for using the occasion to mobilise support for social intervention projects in Ghana. He encouraged them to sustain the initiative and continue contributing to the country’s development through practical interventions in communities.

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