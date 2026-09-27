NDC suspends vetting exercise in Krowor constituency, reschedules to September 29

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the immediate suspension of the ongoing vetting exercise for aspirants in the Krowor Constituency.
In a statement dated September 27, 2026, and signed by Mahdi Gibrill, Acting Director of Elections of the NDC. the party directed all aspirants, stakeholders and relevant party officials in the constituency to take note of the suspension.
The vetting exercise has been rescheduled to Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the NDC's National Headquarters.
The party has directed all aspirants and stakeholders to take note of the new date, venue, and arrangements and to comply accordingly.
The party did not state the reason for the suspension in the notice.
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