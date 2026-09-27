Extractive firms urged to strengthen cyber defences as digital risks grow

Audio By Carbonatix
Senior executives from Ghana’s mining, oil and gas industries have discussed the risks that cyberattacks, fraud and emerging technologies pose to their operations at an event hosted by cybersecurity firm e-Crime Bureau.
The company held the second edition of its Founder’s Opera Soirée at its East Legon office in Accra on Friday, 25 September 2026.
The event, themed “Managing Cyber and Related Risks in the Extractive Sector”, brought industry leaders and professionals together to examine how digital threats could affect safety, business continuity and critical infrastructure.
Participants discussed risks arising from the growing links between digital systems, industrial equipment and physical facilities. These included cyberattacks, the misuse of artificial intelligence, insider threats, industrial espionage, supply chain weaknesses and incidents in which a digital breach could have physical consequences.
A discussion moderated by Presidential Staffer and media personality Bridget Otoo focused on the protection of data and systems in the extractive sector. It also covered leadership, crisis management, organisational resilience and the need to build cybersecurity expertise.
Participants emphasised that managing these risks required coordination across an organisation, from senior management and operational teams to human resources, security staff and external contractors.
As mining, oil and gas companies adopt more digital technology, they said, firms must account for the effects a breach could have beyond their computer networks.
The event was hosted by e-Crime Bureau’s Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako. He said the inclusion of Italian opera offered an opportunity for executives to build professional relationships in a setting outside conventional business meetings.
Italy’s Ambassador to Ghana and Togo, Laura Ranalli, attended the soirée. According to the organisers, she commended Dr Antwi-Boasiako’s contributions to cybersecurity in Africa and to Ghana-Italy relations.
The event also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in digital transformation, cybersecurity and cultural exchange.
Established in 2011, e-Crime Bureau provides cybersecurity consulting, digital forensics, investigations, training and technology services.
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