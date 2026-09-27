Photos: Mahama engages Ghanaian diaspora in New York on Ghana’s economic recovery

President John Dramani Mahama engaged members of the Ghanaian diaspora from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut at a Presidential Town Hall Meeting in New York, where discussions centered on Ghana’s economic recovery, diaspora investment and responsible digital media regulation.

The engagement provided an opportunity for Ghanaians living in the United States to interact directly with the President, share their concerns and discuss ways to contribute to Ghana’s development.

President Mahama highlighted the government’s efforts to strengthen the Ghanaian economy and create an environment that encourages investment and business opportunities. He also underscored the important role of the Ghanaian diaspora in supporting economic growth through investment, skills, expertise and partnerships.

The town hall formed part of the President’s engagement with Ghanaians abroad and provided a platform for dialogue on issues affecting both the diaspora and Ghana.

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