Crime | Regional

Man jailed 10 years for defiling 11-year-old girl at Kpandai

Source: Adomonline.com  
  27 September 2026 9:26am
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A 37-year-old man named Tibini Atta has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for defiling an 11-year-old girl at Digangan, a farming community in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region.

The Northern Regional Police Command says the incident occurred on Thursday, September 24, 2026, when the victim allegedly went to a farm with the suspect, where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her. The girl sustained injuries that required medical treatment.

The victim’s uncle, a farmer, reported the matter to the Kpandai Police at about 2:55 p.m. on the same day.

The girl was taken to the Kpandai District Hospital, where she was initially admitted for treatment, but her attending nurse told police investigators who visited the hospital that she would be referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further management due to the nature of her injuries.

Atta was put before the Gender Circuit Court in Tamale on Friday, September 25, where he pleaded guilty. He was convicted and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.

Investigators from the Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Tamale have since visited the victim, who is receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Police say she is responding to treatment and her condition is being closely monitored, and that the Command will continue to liaise with the hospital and other stakeholders to support her recovery.

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