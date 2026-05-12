Hemang youth hunt for man accused of defiling teenage boys after police bail

Tension is mounting in the Hemang community in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region as some angry youth launch a manhunt for a 34-year-old man accused of engaging in unlawful sexual activities with teenage boys in the community.

According to residents, the suspect was initially arrested and handed over to the police at the Kodie District Police Command for investigations and possible prosecution.

However, the youth are outraged after the suspect was reportedly granted police bail and allegedly returned to the community.

The angry youth claim the suspect’s continued presence in the area is creating fear and provoking residents.

Speaking to the media, a Unit Committee member identified as Seth said the community would not tolerate such behaviour, describing it as unacceptable and against the cultural values of Hemang.

“We understand the police have the legal right to grant bail, but the people in this community do not feel comfortable living with him here. That is why some residents are searching for him to drive him out of the community,” he stated.

Seth further disclosed that the community currently has no substantive chief or traditional council to handle such matters, a situation he said has contributed to residents taking matters into their own hands.

The suspect was reportedly apprehended by residents on Monday, May 11, 2026, after allegations emerged that he had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with one of the teenagers for the past six months.

Meanwhile, residents are calling on the police to expedite investigations into the matter to prevent any possible outbreak of violence or acts of mob justice in the community.

Police have not yet commented on the incident officially.

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