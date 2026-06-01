Has the Bill lost part of its force and value? – Ntim Fordjour questions changes to anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee

The Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has questioned whether the revised Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQ+ bill) retains the same legal strength and intent as the version that was passed by Parliament in February 2024 and became the subject of intense national debate.

Addressing journalists during a Minority press conference in Accra on Monday, June 1, the lawmaker said a comparative review of the original Bill and the current rendition reveals substantial differences.

He pointed to amendments affecting definitions, offences, reporting obligations, adoption and fosterage provisions, as well as the introduction of new legal safeguards and institutional protections.

Among the changes highlighted by Rev. Fordjour was the introduction of broad exemptions covering legal advice, legal representation, academic and scientific opinions, journalism, counselling services, medical opinions, public-health information and privileged communications.

He argued that the addition of these protections indicates that important concerns existed within the original text.

“If lawyers, journalists, academics, doctors, counsellors and public-health workers now require protection, why was the Bill previously presented as if no such protection required attention?” he asked.

The Minority MP also raised concerns about changes to criminal classifications and the treatment of provisions relating to family values.

According to him, some offences have been redefined while other provisions no longer appear in the same form as they did in the earlier legislation.

“That is not a minor correction. It goes to the force, weight and legal character of the Bill,” he stated.

Rev. Fordjour said the key issue facing supporters of the legislation is whether the current version preserves the essence of the original Bill or represents a significant departure from it.

“Does the new rendition preserve the force and value of the old Bill, or has it lost part of what made it controversial in the first place?” he asked, urging the Government and the Bill’s promoters to provide detailed answers to the public.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.