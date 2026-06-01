Gov’t to buy 2026 World Cup tickets for Ghanaians abroad to support Black Stars – Mahama

President John Mahama has announced plans for the government to purchase match tickets for Ghanaians living abroad who wish to support the Ghana national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at a diaspora town hall meeting on Sunday, May 31, President Mahama said the initiative is intended to enable Ghanaian communities in host cities to attend matches and rally behind the national team during the global tournament.

The President, however, clarified that the government would not be in a position to fully sponsor large numbers of supporters travelling from Ghana, citing the need for prudent management of public finances.

According to him, the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted across three countries, presents significant logistical and financial challenges that make the traditional practice of sponsoring fans from Ghana unsustainable.

He explained that covering airfare, accommodation, feeding and match tickets for supporters travelling from Ghana would place a substantial burden on the national budget.

President Mahama estimated that supporting one fan throughout the tournament could cost nearly $11,000, making large-scale sponsorship financially impractical under current economic conditions.

Instead, he said government would focus on assisting members of the Ghanaian diaspora by providing match tickets, allowing them to turn out in large numbers to support the Black Stars without incurring the full cost of attending the tournament.

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