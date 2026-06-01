Mahama reaffirms government’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with private sector

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the private sector to drive Ghana’s economic transformation.
A statement issued by the Presidency said the President made the remarks in his address to business leaders, investors, and policymakers at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra.
President Mahama stressed that economic transformation must positively impact the daily lives of Ghanaians and not merely reflect in economic statistics and assured the business community of government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for business growth and job creation.
The President noted that “when businesses thrive, government succeeds and the nation prospers,” underscoring the importance of stronger public-private sector partnerships in advancing national development.
President Mahama was subsequently appointed Patron of the Ghana CEO Summit in recognition of his commitment to deepening collaboration between Government and the private sector.
Present at the summit were Presidential Advisor and Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari; Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare; Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Chief Executives Network, Ernest De-Graft Egyir; Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama; Chief Executive Officer of Telecel Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai; alongside other distinguished business leaders and policymakers.
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