Anti-LGBTQ Bill: Brace up for consequences – Ho Central MP to Ghanaians

The Ho Central MP, Richmond Edem Kpotosu, has urged Ghanaians to prepare for the repercussions of passing and approving the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Bill 2025.

He warned that the country might face certain penalties due to its stance against same-sex practices and marriages, such as reduced aid and other opportunities.

He made this statement during a roundtable discussion organised by his office in the Volta Regional capital of Ho, focusing on the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Bill 2025.

“They cannot say they will not buy our gold, our cocoa. They need the cocoa in their industries. They need the gold for their mobile phones and other products, so they will continue purchasing, and business will go on."

"So, my dear constituents, let us brace ourselves for any consequences following the President's assent. We may suffer, but we shall prevail," he stated.

He also criticised the claims by a minority in parliament that the bill had been "watered down" before its passage, asserting that President Akufo-Addo would not have signed it in its current form.

“Our friends from the other side, if they had had their way, would have said that we didn’t form a quorum. But they know that if they mention the word quorum, the parties will say that they do not want us to fight LGBTQ. So, they kept silent; they couldn’t say anything.

"And all the claims that we changed the bill — if they submitted the same version that we passed yesterday to Akufo-Addo, he would not sign it because he has already made up his mind not to sign," he explained.

South African Xenophobic Atrocities

Mr Kpotosu condemned the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, where locals resorted to violence and verbal abuse, demanding foreign nationals, especially Black individuals, leave the country.

He expressed solidarity with Ghanaians who had fallen victim to xenophobia in South Africa and urged citizens to work towards building a nation where everyone can live safely without needing to seek opportunities abroad.

The roundtable discussion on the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Bill 2025 involved youth leaders, security personnel, civil society organisations, clergy, Muslim leaders, traditional elders, and members of the public.

Discussions centred on maintaining the country's moral standards, safeguarding society, and preventing the infiltration of foreign cultures that promote immorality, homosexuality, and other vices.

The event concluded with participants committing to promoting respectful and informed discourse as the nation navigates complex social and legal changes.

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