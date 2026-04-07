Investors target Ho Airport for training and maintenance hub — GACL Chair

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), James Agalga, has disclosed that investors are showing strong interest in the Ho Airport in the Volta Region.

According to him, proposals have been submitted to establish an aviation training school as well as a maintenance and repair centre at the facility.

"As we speak, the Ho airport, very soon will be put to commercial use. People have come knocking on the doors of the company, they want to establish flight training schools, as we speak, how many flying training schools do we have? all our pilots go to Kenya, elsewhere to train.

"If the Ho airport were not there, would it even cross anybody's mind to go to Ho to establish training school?" he said on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM.

Mr Agalga noted that the increasing investor interest highlights the strategic importance of the airport beyond passenger travel.

"Now, who says airports are meant for passenger traffic solely?" he asked.

He added that discussions with prospective investors are ongoing and could position the Ho Airport as a key aviation hub for training and technical services, while strengthening its commercial viability.

"If you go to the United States, they have the best highways you can think of but that does not deterred from developing airport infrastructure to reduce travel time. In the same vein, the Ho airport is not a misplaced priority," he said.

Read also: Ho Airport not a misplaced priority — GACL Board Chair

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