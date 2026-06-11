When does personal conduct become institutional responsibility? The GES debate explained

I am struggling to understand the basis of the ongoing debate on the Nhyinahin Catholic Senior High School issue.

To the best of my knowledge, the Ghana Education Service (GES) does not operate private hostels. If the incident in question occurred within a privately managed hostel facility, then the relationship was essentially between two private individuals: one acting as a private hostel manager and the other as a tenant or resident.

In such circumstances, any alleged misconduct should primarily be addressed through the appropriate legal and investigative processes. The mere fact that one of the individuals happens to be a teacher does not automatically make every private action an institutional matter for GES.

This raises an important question: why are teacher unions and GES being drawn so heavily into a matter that appears, at least on the surface, to have occurred outside the direct administrative and operational scope of the education service?

Unless there is clear evidence that the alleged conduct was connected to the teacher’s official duties, school authority, or the educational institution itself, the focus should be on establishing the facts and allowing the law to take its course rather than expanding the issue into a broader institutional controversy.

The public deserves clarity on where personal responsibility ends and institutional accountability begins.

Author

Yaw Opoku Mensah, former spokesperson, Ministry of Education.

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