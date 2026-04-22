Funds for 2026 WASSCE practicals released – GES

File photo: Students at an examination

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it has released funds to all senior high and technical schools to cover the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) practicals.

A statement signed by Mr Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at GES, said: “This payment ensures that all practical examinations scheduled for the 2026 WASSCE are fully supported, including the provision of the required materials and other essential resources.”

It explained that the release of the funds was intended to facilitate a smooth and well-coordinated examination process, enabling students to focus on their academic work while relieving parents and guardians of any financial burden.

It added that management of GES would continue to monitor the utilisation of the funds to ensure compliance and maintain high standards in the administration of the examination.

“The Ghana Education Service appreciates the cooperation of all stakeholders in advancing quality education and remains dedicated to creating an enabling environment for the success of all students,” the statement said.

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