Opoku-Agyemang leads 47th commemoration of June 4 Uprising

The Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, on Thursday, laid a wreath at Banda-Ahenkro in the Bono Region, on behalf of the nation, to commemorate the 47th anniversary of the June 4 Uprising.

The June 4 revolution, led by the late former President Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings in 1979, was staged to strengthen probity, accountability and social justice.

Accompanied by the leadership and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a minute silence was observed in honour of statemen who contributed in diverse ways to the nation’s democratic development.

This year’s commemoration featured a reveille ceremony with the hoisting of miniature Ghana flags, lighting of the perpetual flame and the laying of wreaths in honour of national unity and the ideals of the June 4 uprising.

Held on the theme: “Strengthening State Institutions: Lessons from the June 4, 1979 Uprising,”, the colourful event also featured a parade display by students from the Drobo Our Lady of Providence Senior High School and Bandaman Senior High and Technical School.

In all, seven wreaths were laid at the event in honour of the nation’s past heroes, with Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the NDC igniting the perpetual flame.

Colonel Asumah Yeboah, the National Security Coordinator laid a wreath for the security services while Mr Kusi Appiah, a cadre laid the wreath for the Cadre Corps.

Nana Tolee Gyato II, Kyidomhene (sub-chief) of the Banda Traditional Area, laid the wreath for traditional authorities while Mr Fred Kwadwo Shie, the 2025 Banda District Best Farmer, laid the wreath for farmers and fishers.

Madam Hajia Adisa and Mr Tchinatchi Hogan jointly laid the wreath for women and the youth, while Mr Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) laid the wreath in memory of the late former President Rawlings.

Among other objectives, the event commemorated to address widespread corruption, economic mismanagement and rising inflation through a radical reform agenda also saw a march-past involving NDC women’s groups, youth organisations as well as students and cadet corps.

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