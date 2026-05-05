Education | National

Veep Opoku-Agyemang extends best wishes to BECE candidates

Source: GNA  
  5 May 2026 4:34am
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Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, on behalf of the government, extends best wishes to all students writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) this week.

A statement issued by Madam Ama Pratt, Press Secretary and Spokesperson, Office of the Vice President, said the Vice President was confident that all candidates would give off their very best after years of effort, discipline, and preparation.

She encourages all candidates to approach the examination with confidence, honesty and determination.

The Vice President commends the Ghana Education Service, teachers, parents, and all stakeholders for their dedicated efforts in preparing our students, while reminding supervisors, invigilators, and school authorities to maintain the highest standards of fairness and transparency to ensure a credible process and outcome.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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