Bekwai MP pledges support for physically challenged BECE candidate, urges 2026 cohort to excel

The Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has reaffirmed his commitment to expanding educational support for students in the constituency, with a special pledge to assist a physically challenged candidate who sat for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Speaking to candidates at the Abbot, Ofoase Kokoben, and Anwiankwanta examination centres before and after their final paper on Friday, May 8, 2026, the MP encouraged the students to approach their results with confidence and determination while congratulating them for completing the exams without incident.

“Your hard work and discipline throughout your preparation should give you every reason to expect success,” Poku-Adusei said.

“I encourage you to make yourselves, your families, and Bekwai proud. We are investing in you because we believe in the future you are building.”

He highlighted his School Starter Pack Scholarship Scheme (SPSS) as a key intervention aimed at easing the transition from Junior High School to Senior High School, adding that plans were underway to expand the programme in 2026 to reach more students.

He also referenced ongoing support through the School Performance Appraisal Meeting (SPAM) and other initiatives aimed at improving education standards in the constituency.

During his visit, Poku-Adusei met Master Kingsley Owusu Baffoe of Dominase M/A JHS, who wrote the examination from a wheelchair, and assured him of support in his educational journey.

“Education must be inclusive. Master Kingsley’s determination is a lesson to us all,” he said.

“If he succeeds, we will ensure that his physical condition does not become a barrier to his academic progress.”

The Municipal Director of Education, Mrs. Leticia Obeng, said 3,027 candidates registered and sat for the exams this year, describing the exercise as “unusually peaceful and incident-free,” while noting a significant improvement in school retention.

She also commended teachers, parents, and community leaders for their role in ensuring a smooth examination process.

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