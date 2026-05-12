Ayawaso East aims for 100% pass in BECE

Dr William Komla Tsekpo, the Municipal Education Director for Ayawaso East, says the municipality is aiming for a 100 per cent pass in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

“That would be a great improvement over the 2025 pass rate of 92.3 per cent,” he said.

Dr Tsekpo disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Monday ahead of candidates writing their final BECE Arabic exams.

He said 1,176 candidates registered for the 2026 BECE in the Municipality as against last year’s 1,200.

“These were from 32 schools, 12 public and 20 private schools writing at five examination centres,” he added.

However, eight of them, one boy and seven girls, were absent from the entire examination.

Two of the girls were suspected to be pregnant, two relocated from Accra, and one had traveled, Dr Tsekpo said.

The municipality did not record any from of examination malpractices, he noted,

Attributing it to the continuous engagement and preparation of candidates for the exams.

Effective supervision by the Invigilators and authorities also was a key factor.

“I wish to commend the education directors in the Municipality, the Police, WAEC and the candidates themselves for comporting themselves throughout the process,” he added.

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