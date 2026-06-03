Consumer Protection Agency calls for prosecution of Temu, four other e-commerce firms

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has urged authorities to initiate legal proceedings against five e-commerce platforms operating in Ghana, including Temu, alleging that they are selling and distributing imported products that have not received the necessary approvals from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).

In a statement, the agency's Executive Director for Mediation and Arbitration, Nana Prempeh Okogyeabour Aduhene, said its investigations had uncovered evidence that the platforms were facilitating the sale and delivery of imported goods without meeting the country’s mandatory regulatory and certification requirements.

The CPA stated that under Ghanaian law, all imported goods intended for commercial distribution must be certified and registered by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) before they can be offered for sale.

It further noted that some of the products available on the platforms, including medicines and medical devices, require prior FDA approval due to their potential implications for public health and consumer safety.

According to the statement dated June 2, 2026, the call for legal action was prompted by a growing number of consumer complaints relating to defective and potentially hazardous products purchased through the online platforms.

Among the cases cited was a consumer who reportedly suffered severe skin burns after using a cream advertised as a belly-fat reduction product. In a separate incident, an electronic device allegedly exploded while being charged.

The CPA said these cases underscore the dangers posed by the sale of imported products that have not undergone the necessary regulatory scrutiny and approval processes before reaching consumers.

The agency called on online marketplace operators and delivery service providers to ensure that all imported goods listed for sale fully comply with the regulatory requirements of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).

It cautioned that businesses found to be facilitating the sale or distribution of non-compliant products could face legal consequences under Ghanaian law.

The CPA also reiterated its commitment to collaborating with the FDA, GSA and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to detect, monitor and remove unregistered products from both online platforms and traditional retail outlets across the country.

According to the agency, strengthening regulatory enforcement is essential to protecting consumers from unsafe products and ensuring that all goods entering the Ghanaian market meet the required safety and quality standards.

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