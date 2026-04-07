CPA intensifies crackdown on fake diapers across public hospitals

Audio By Carbonatix
The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has intensified its nationwide campaign against fake and substandard baby diapers by extending its public education drive to public hospitals across Ghana.
The campaign, dubbed “Safe Diapers for All Ghana’s Children,” is aimed at protecting babies from the health risks associated with the increasing circulation of counterfeit diapers on the Ghanaian market.
According to the CPA, the initiative has become necessary due to the rising influx of fake and low-quality baby diapers over the past three years.
Speaking during an engagement at the Maamobi General Hospital, Nana Prempeh Okogyeabour Aduhene, Executive Director in charge of Mediation and Arbitration, expressed concern over the growing presence of substandard baby products in the country.
He disclosed that since 2024, the CPA, in collaboration with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has seized more than two million fake and substandard diapers from the market for destruction.
Read Also: FDA clamps down on unregistered diaper products in Ho Market
However, he noted that an estimated one million of such products are still believed to be in circulation, posing serious health threats to infants.
Nana Prempeh explained that the agency considered it necessary to take the awareness campaign directly to mothers and expectant women, who are the first point of contact before the products are used on babies.
He therefore appealed to mothers and expectant mothers not to compromise the health and safety of their babies by purchasing cheap and suspicious products.
He urged them to remain vigilant and carefully examine baby products before buying, stressing that the health of children must remain a top priority.
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