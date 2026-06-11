Dredge Masters intensifies anti-flood efforts, warns encroachment hindering drain maintenance

Dredge Masters Ghana Limited has intensified efforts to reduce flooding in the Greater Accra Region, deploying specialised equipment to dredge and desilt critical drainage channels while warning that widespread encroachment is hampering effective maintenance of stormwater infrastructure.

The intervention forms part of the ongoing three-day anti-flood clean-up exercise spearheaded by Zoomlion Ghana Limited in partnership with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), FeDems Limited, Dredge Masters Ghana Limited, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

On Thursday, June 11, Dredge Masters deployed equipment to desilt major drains at Weija, Mepeasem near the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), and other flood-prone locations across the capital.

The exercise follows recent heavy rainfall that exposed the poor condition of several drainage channels clogged with silt and solid waste, significantly reducing their capacity and increasing the risk of flooding.

Speaking during the operation, the Operations Manager of Dredge Masters Ghana Limited, Mr Sena Adiepena, said many of the drains had lost their capacity due to years of inadequate maintenance.

“This storm drain near UPSA is designed to carry large volumes of floodwater downstream towards its outfall and eventually into the sea. However, it has not been maintained for some time and has lost significant capacity. You can see the amount of solid waste that has accumulated in it,” he said.

Mr Adiepena explained that Dredge Masters joined the exercise because of its expertise in dredging and maintaining waterways across the country.

“We considered it our responsibility to support this initiative by working with NADMO to identify critical flood-prone areas and deploy specialised equipment to dredge the drains and restore the free flow of water,” he said.

He noted that with more rainfall expected in the coming weeks, the company is working urgently to clear key drainage channels and minimise the likelihood of recurrent flooding.

“We know that flooding has occurred in recent days and weeks, and the rains are far from over. Our objective is to address some of these identified flashpoints to reduce the chances of flooding recurring in the same locations,” he stated.

According to him, the exercise will also cover other critical areas, including Weija, the Kasoa Toll Booth, Sakumono and Teshie.

However, Mr Adiepena identified encroachment on drainage buffer zones as one of the biggest challenges facing the operation.

“During our assessment, we discovered that many of the access routes and buffer zones required for maintenance activities have been encroached upon. Private developments have blocked these corridors, making it difficult for heavy equipment to access the drains and carry out effective dredging,” he explained.

He called for stronger collaboration between authorities and property owners to reclaim access to drainage infrastructure.

“In the long term, we need to work with the relevant authorities to either remove some of these structures or engage property owners to ensure these access routes remain available for maintenance. These corridors are essential to effective flood control,” he said.

Mr Adiepena stressed that regular maintenance remains the most effective way of preventing floods.

“The solution is continuous maintenance. We should not wait for floods to occur before taking action. We have the equipment, expertise and resources to maintain these drains proactively and reduce flood risks significantly,” he noted.

He added that the areas selected for the exercise were identified in collaboration with NADMO and local assemblies based on recent flood reports and assessments.

Dredge Masters is expected to cover approximately two kilometres of the Mepeasem drain. However, the company says progress has been slowed by physical obstructions and unauthorised structures along the drainage corridor.

Mr Adiepena also disclosed that the exercise is being funded by Zoomlion Ghana Limited and its partners.

“This intervention is being undertaken through the support of Zoomlion and its partners. It comes at no cost to the State or the assemblies, and we are pleased to contribute to this important initiative,” he said.

The three-day anti-flood operation targets several flood-prone communities, including Madina, Roman Ridge, Mallam, Paloma, Circle, Kaneshie and the GBC area.

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Director of NADMO, Mr Dennis Nartey, and Zoomlion’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Madam Sophia Kudjordji, have reiterated that many flood incidents are caused by human activities, particularly indiscriminate waste disposal. They urged residents to support ongoing sanitation efforts and embrace responsible waste management under the “No Do No Do” campaign.

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