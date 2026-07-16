Weta rice farming community hit by devastating floods

Audio By Carbonatix
The Weta Rice Farming Community in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region, one of Ghana's largest rice-producing areas, has suffered a devastating disaster following torrential rains that caused widespread flooding across the farming landscape.
The community, which cultivates approximately 800 hectares of rice farmland, has experienced severe destruction.
More than 200 acres of cultivated rice fields have been submerged and destroyed, resulting in significant losses for hundreds of smallholder farmers who had already invested heavily in land preparation, planting, and crop management.
The flooding has also caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure. Roads and access paths leading to the farms have been washed away, making it extremely difficult for farmers to reach their fields or transport agricultural inputs and produce. In addition, warehouses and Sections 2, 4, and 5 of the farming area have been severely damaged, further worsening the situation.
The disaster has affected over 1,024 households, with an estimated 5,000 people directly impacted. Many farming families have lost their primary source of income and now face uncertainty regarding their livelihoods, food security, and economic well-being.
Speaking on the situation, Yohaness Fiagah, the focal person for the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), Ketu North Municipality, described the disaster as one of the worst to hit the Weta rice farming community in recent years.
"This disaster has left our farmers devastated. Many have invested their life savings into this farming season, only to see their rice fields destroyed within hours. The destruction of our roads, farm access routes, and warehouses has made the situation even more critical."
"We urgently appeal to the Government of Ghana, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, NADMO, development partners, and all well-meaning organisations to come to the aid of the affected farmers. Immediate support is needed to restore livelihoods, rehabilitate damaged infrastructure, and help farmers return to production as quickly as possible," he said.
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