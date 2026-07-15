MTN Ghana commits GHS2.5 million relief package to flood victims

MTN Ghana has committed GHS2.5 million in relief support to assist individuals and families affected by the recent flooding in parts of Accra.

The telecommunications company said the intervention, which will be implemented in partnership with the Multimedia Group and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), is intended to complement ongoing national efforts to provide timely assistance to affected communities.

The relief package, to be distributed through NADMO, includes essential items such as mattresses, blankets, food supplies, detergents, toiletries, as well as additional logistics and equipment to strengthen the organisation's emergency response operations.

Commenting on the initiative, MTN Ghana said the support reflects its commitment to standing with communities during times of crisis.

"At MTN Ghana, we recognise the immense hardship that many families are facing during this difficult time. This support reflects MTN Ghana's commitment to offering comfort as affected families begin the journey of rebuilding their lives."

The company also extended its sympathies to all those affected by the floods and commended the efforts of emergency responders and volunteers assisting with relief operations.

"Our thoughts remain with everyone impacted by the floods, and we commend the emergency responders and volunteers working tirelessly to bring relief to those in need."

The relief package forms part of MTN Ghana's contribution to ongoing efforts to support flood-hit communities as they recover from the recent disaster.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.