Clergy not silent on galamsey – Methodist Minister rejects claims

The Superintendent Minister of the Ayeduase Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana, Very Rev. Hayford Osei Boateng, has refuted claims that the clergy in Ghana have been silent on the issue of illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He insisted that church leaders have been at the forefront of advocacy and public education against the menace.

Rev. Boateng made the remarks during the 10th anniversary celebration of the Nazareth Society of the Methodist Church Ghana at Emena-Apemso in the Ashanti Region.

He said the perception that churches have gone quiet on the issue under the current government is inaccurate and unfair.

According to him, religious institutions have consistently used their platforms to warn members about the devastating impact of illegal mining on the environment, public health, and national development.

“The Methodist Church Ghana has not relented in its responsibility. From the pulpit to our various meetings, we continue to educate our people on the environmental and moral dangers of galamsey. I also believe that other church leaders have not been silent on the menace,” he said.

Very Rev. Boateng acknowledged that a significant number of those engaged in illegal mining are Christians who attend church regularly.

He said this reality has compelled church leaders to intensify teachings aimed at making congregants, particularly those involved in galamsey, aware of the long-term consequences of their actions.

“We cannot pretend the problem is not within us. Many of the galamseyers are members of our churches. That is why we keep preaching to them that what they are doing is destroying the land God has given us and the water bodies that sustain life,” he explained.

While the church continues its educational role, the Methodist minister identified a lack of law enforcement and impunity as the major challenge hampering efforts to end illegal mining.

"Galamsey has existed for many years, but it was not destroying our land and water bodies. The impunity with which this generation is engaging in galamsey is very worrying. And this is what is making the fight against it very difficult,” he noted.

He called for stronger collaboration between government, traditional authorities, security agencies, and religious bodies to ensure that existing mining laws are enforced without fear or favor.

“When people mine in forest reserves and pollute rivers and face no consequences, it emboldens others to do the same.”

Very Rev. Boateng cautioned that without urgent action on illegal mining, Ghana could be forced to import water and food for survival within the next few years.

"If we fail to unite and tackle this canker, Ghana will be forced to import water and food for survival in the next 10 to 20 years. As people of faith, we have a duty to be stewards of creation. But we need the political will and community support to make the needed impact,” he added.

The 10th anniversary celebration of the Nazareth Society brought together hundreds of members, church leaders, and dignitaries from the Ayeduase Circuit. The event was used to reflect on a decade of ministry, community service, and evangelism.

Very Rev. Boateng used the occasion to encourage members to remain committed to the values of the church and to be agents of positive change in their communities.

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