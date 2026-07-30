19 Mpohor Fiase galamsey suspects to face prosecution after NAIMOS arrest – Lands Ministry

The 19 suspected illegal miners arrested by the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) following an operation at Mpohor Fiase in the Western Region will be duly prosecuted, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has assured.

The Media Relations Officer of the ministry, Paa Kwasi Shandorf, said on JoyNews Desk on Thursday, July 30, that the suspects would face the full rigours of the law after investigations into their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities are completed.

The arrests were made on Wednesday, July 29, after residents, affected farmers and traditional leaders raised concerns over the increasing activities of illegal miners operating near the Mpohor Fiase Police Station.

The NAIMOS Task Force targeted two major illegal mining sites and several smaller sites during the operation.

The exercise led to the destruction of 16 chanfang machines, nine water pumps and three makeshift structures believed to have been used for illegal mining activities. An excavator discovered at one of the sites was also disabled after some critical components were removed.

The task force further seized a pump-action shotgun with four rounds of ammunition from one of the suspects, while another suspect was found with GH¢120,000 in cash.

The 19 suspects and the seized items have since been handed over for further investigations and the commencement of the necessary legal processes.

Mr Shandorf said the prosecution of the suspects formed part of broader efforts by state institutions to deter illegal mining activities and protect Ghana’s land and natural resources.

READ ALSO: NAIMOS arrests 19 suspected illegal miners operating near Mpohor Fiase Police Station following JoyNews’ report

NAIMOS has reiterated its commitment to sustaining intelligence-led operations aimed at disrupting galamsey activities and dismantling networks that facilitate environmental degradation across the country.

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