UMA-Subika’s majority-local workforce sets a new benchmark for Ghanaian mining

For decades, the narrative surrounding heavy industrial mining across developing economies was defined by a stark paradox: immense mineral wealth extracted from local soils, juxtaposed against host communities left on the margins of technical employment.

Today, contract mining operations are rewriting that narrative from the ground up. At the epicenter of this shift is the Underground Mining Alliance (UMA), a globally recognised contract mining firm operating at Newmont’s Ahafo South Mine.

Over the past eight years, UMA has moved beyond superficial corporate social responsibility (CSR) gestures, establishing a structural employment model that prioritises local labor across every operational tier.

Currently, UMA employs more than 320 direct workers sourced directly from its 10 primary host communities - Yamfo, Susuanso, Terchire, Adrobaa, Afrisipakrom, Gyedu, Wamahinso, Ntotroso, Kenyasi No. 1, and Kenyasi No. 2.

Representing 52 percent of the company's total workforce, these local employees signify a pivotal benchmark in the transition toward localised industrial capacity in West Africa.

The friction between host community expectations and specialised skill requirements has historically been a flashpoint across mining jurisdictions worldwide. UMA’s operational model directly addresses this gap through continuous skill development and strategic technical partnerships.

“Our company recognises that responsible mining is not only about the extraction of gold, but also about creating lasting benefits in the communities where we operate,” says Bertha Yeboah, Human Resource Supervisor of UMA-Subika.

“UMA is committed to hiring locally, building skills, and supporting long-term careers. We maintain a recruitment policy that gives strict preference to skilled and unskilled applicants from host communities, contributing directly to local economic resilience.”

Rather than limiting local recruitment to unskilled labor, UMA provides clear advancement pathways into specialised engineering and leadership roles.

Since 2018, in partnership with operator Newmont, UMA has delivered specialised underground operational training to local trainers across host communities under the 3LP initiative.

Furthermore, a landmark technical partnership with OEM giant Sandvik provides hands-on, high-grade mechanical training on heavy underground machinery.

Initiated in 2024, the UMA-Sandvik program has trained eight mechanical technicians in its inaugural cohort and continues to absorb eight local and national technicians annually through a competitive selection pipeline.

UMA’s performance in Ghana reflects a broader global movement toward strict local content implementation in natural resource management.

According to data from the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development (IGF), over 80 percent of mineral-rich developing nations now maintain explicit local employment mandates or target percentages.

While national localisation targets across Africa regularly achieve 90 percent or higher for overall national staff, local host-community representation in specialised underground technical roles historically lags below 30 percent across global mining operations.

Industry leaders argue that local workforce integration is no longer optional for long-term operational viability.

“When major contractors successfully embed host-community technicians into complex technical pipelines, they de-risk assets, reduce operational friction, and drive down ESG-related downtime." said Dr. Isabelle Laurent, Senior Natural Resources Governance Fellow at the Global Extractive Policy Institute, Geneva.

“Building local technical capacity such as specialised underground equipment operators and mechanics in West Africa is the foundational layer of true resource sovereignty." Kwame Mutambara, Extractive Sector Lead at the African Development Policy Center, Nairobi noted.

“What UMA is demonstrating at Subika is that compliance is not merely about meeting regulatory minimums—it is about creating high-value technical pipelines that convert host community youth into world-class mining professionals." indicated Kofi Mensah Addo, Senior Mining Analyst and Industrial Consultant, Accra.

The integration of host-community labor into underground mining operations provides a concrete framework for advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) 8 on Decent Work and Economic Growth, 4 on Quality Education and Skills, 9 on Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 10 on Reduced Inequalities

At the Subika operations, management operates under a core set of corporate values designed to reinforce community integration and operational excellence.

“Our purpose is to create enduring value and certainty for our people, clients, investors, and the communities in which we operate,” notes Ing Peter Osei Mensah, UMA-Subika’s Underground Mine Manager

“This purpose is guided by our five core principles: No shortcuts, Never wasteful, Walk in their shoes, Smarter Together, and Enable tomorrow.”

As global resource extraction faces heightened scrutiny regarding local value retention, the model built by UMA at Ahafo South provides a clear operational template: sustainable mining is achieved not merely by extracted yield, but by the technical capabilities left behind in the hands of host community workers.

The Writer, Emmanuel Adu Gyamfi, is a multiple award winning Journalist, JoyNews (Multimedia) Ahafo Regional Correspondent

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.