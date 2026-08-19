Ghanaian skincare brand KAEME wins DHL ESG Excellence Exporter of the Year award

Ghanaian natural skincare and personal care brand KAEME Body Care Limited has been named the DHL ESG Excellence Exporter of the Year at the DHL MEA Innovation Centre in Dubai.

The award was presented on August 13, 2026, at a ceremony attended by government officials, diplomatic trade representatives, DHL GoTrade partners, and senior DHL executives.

Founded by Freda Obeng-Ampofo, KAEME produces body butters, black soap, body oils, candles, and reed diffusers, which it says are sold in more than 15 countries across Africa, North America, and Europe.

According to the company, the award recognises its approach to environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, particularly its work with communities in Juaso and Bososo, areas with a long history of artisanal gold mining.

KAEME said that when it began working with producers in the two communities, black soap production existed but lacked standardisation, consistent quality control, and reliable access to markets.

The company said it subsequently developed formulations and recipes, trained producers in Good Manufacturing Practices, introduced quality control systems, and established logistics arrangements to make the products suitable for international markets.

Ms Obeng-Ampofo also continues to visit producer communities and farms, according to the company, as part of efforts to maintain traceability within its supply chain.

KAEME said it has also invested its own funds in transitioning its Accra production facility to solar energy, with the project currently 65 per cent complete.

The company said it intends to eventually make the facility available as shared infrastructure for other African women formulators.

It also claims that more than 70 per cent of its raw materials are sourced locally in Ghana, while its packaging is fully recyclable and the facility incorporates rainwater harvesting.

The company estimates that local sourcing has reduced transport-related emissions by 72 per cent compared with imported alternatives.

On governance, KAEME said it maintains transparent financial reporting, ethical sourcing standards across its supplier relationships, and data governance systems for its international e-commerce operations.

KAEME was one of three African winners at the Dubai ceremony, alongside Kilentar, which received the Global Expansion Award, and Ohana Family Wear, which won the Woman Exporter Award.

The company said the Ghana Consulate in Dubai also subsequently invited Ms Obeng-Ampofo and her team to the embassy to mark the achievement.

Ms Obeng-Ampofo said the company's approach was driven by a desire to build sustainable businesses around Ghanaian resources and communities rather than by the pursuit of ESG recognition.

“We did not build KAEME around an ESG strategy. We built it because the ingredients exist in Ghana, because the communities in Juaso and Bososo had potential that needed structure and investment, not just a buyer.”

She said the award demonstrated that maintaining those standards could also provide a competitive advantage for African businesses.

The DHL recognition adds to KAEME's previous accolades, including Skincare Brand of the Year awards from 2022 to 2024, CSR Project of the Year in 2024, and Manufacturing Company of the Year in 2025.

The company has also been featured by CNN and recognised by Euromonitor International among established natural beauty brands in Ghana.

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