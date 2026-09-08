Accra Turf Club to hit the streets over Race Course demolition

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Turf Club will on Thursday, September 10, stage a demonstration over what it describes as government inaction following the demolition of the Accra Race Course at Borteyman.
The Club says the protest is aimed at demanding urgent government intervention and accountability over the destruction of its facilities.
On August 22, the Turf Club reported that “armed men, accompanied by police officers and heavy-duty machinery, entered the racecourse and demolished several structures”.
The Club said about 100 horse stables, offices and other facilities were destroyed during the exercise.
It also alleged that “horses were forcibly removed from the facility and jockeys were ejected from their accommodation.”
The Turf Club subsequently called on President John Dramani Mahama and other government officials to intervene.
The incident has also triggered a police investigation, with a police officer allegedly linked to the demolition interdicted pending investigations.
However, the Turf Club says it has yet to see the action it expects from government.
The Club maintains that it has a legitimate claim to the Borteyman property based on a relocation agreement with the government and is therefore demanding the restoration of its access to the racecourse, the removal of alleged encroachers and a full investigation into the demolition.
The Thursday demonstration is expected to put further pressure on government to address the concerns surrounding the Accra Race Course.
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