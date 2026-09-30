Football

Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after coach denies rift

Source: BBC  
  30 September 2026 9:43pm
Jorge Jesus coached Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi club Al-Nassr
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Cristiano Ronaldo says he has left Portugal's international camp and will explain the reasons why "in time".

It comes after head coach Jorge Jesus earlier said there was no rift with the captain, following claims that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had refused to train.

Ronaldo has said he considered retiring from international football after the World Cup in the summer but opted to continue as he chases his 1,000th career goal.

He was included in Jesus' 25-man squad for the current international break and started the opening Nations League game against Wales.

However, the Al-Nassr forward did not feature in Portugal's 2-1 win over Norway in Olso on Sunday and did not join his team-mates in going over to the visiting fans at the final whistle.

Instead, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player headed to the changing rooms - prompting reports he was unhappy with the manager.

Speaking to media before Portugal's Nations League match against Denmark on Thursday, Jesus said: "There was no incident whatsoever.

"Any player - and I was a player myself - when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don't get on, no-one is happy about that."

Jesus said he had told Ronaldo before the match he would not be starting, but might be brought on later in the game.

"Afterwards, as coach, I decided not to bring him on. It's nothing to make a fuss about," he added.

Former Benfica manager Jesus also dismissed suggestions Ronaldo had refused to train on Tuesday, saying the 41-year-old instead had to do individual exercises for "mobility" and "strengthening" but would train as normal on Wednesday.

However, Ronaldo did not join his team-mates on the pitch in Denmark with Portuguese media sharing a video of him leaving Parken stadium alongside two members of the backroom staff.

And the player later took to Instagram to announce his departure.

"After the press conference of the national team and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team training camp," he wrote.

"In time, I will tell all the Portuguese the truth about the reasons that motivated me to leave."

He added he wished his team-mates good luck in their forthcoming games.

Goncalo Ramos scored the winner against Norway and Jesus had said the AC Milan striker would again be preferred to Ronaldo against Denmark.

"If I need [Ronaldo], he'll come on. If I don't need him, he won't."

The Portuguese Football Federation later confirmed Ronaldo's departure in a statement which added: "Preparation for the two matches against Denmark and Norway continue as planned with the 24 remaining squad members.

"The entire delegation remains totally focussed on the national team's next fixtures and on achieving the established objectives."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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