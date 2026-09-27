Football

Ronaldo on bench as Portugal beat Norway

Source: BBC  
  27 September 2026 9:36pm
Portugal have a 100% record so far in this season's Nations League
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Erling Haaland scored his 65th international goal for Norway, but it was not enough as Portugal made it two wins from two in this season's Nations League.

After Joao Felix put the visitors ahead with his second goal in as many games, Haaland tapped in from close range early in the second half.

The goal was his 22nd in the Nations League, extending his record as the competition's highest scorer.

However, Portugal were level just three minutes later after a dreadful mistake by Orjan Nyland. The Norway goalkeeper hit the ball straight to Goncalo Ramos, who executed a fine chip to make it 2-1.

He fired another effort wide after Rafael Leao's deflected shot hit the bar, before the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out a Ramos strike for offside after another Nyland error.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait to continue his pursuit of 1,000 career goals after he was left as an unused substitute on the bench. The 41-year-old needs 21 more goals to reach the landmark.

Portugal were also without Bruno Fernandes, with the Manchester United captain left out of the squad because of an injury.

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