GPL 2026/27: 10-man Aduana hand Kotoko defeat in Kumasi

Aduana Football Club sealed victory over Asante Kotoko on matchday four of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season on Sunday.

Aduana produced one of the standout performances of the weekend, defeating the Porcupine Warriors 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

For the majority of the game, Samuel Boadu's side was reduced to 10 players after receiving a red card, but the Dormaa-based side fought well to ensure they beat Kotoko in Kumasi for the first time since 2021.

Stephen Amankona opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Raymond Agyemang was sent off late in the first half.

Aduana remained disciplined and dangerous, with Seidu Saana sealing the victory on the counter-attack late in the game.

The result hands Kotoko their first loss of the season and lifts Aduana to seven points from four matches.

Watch highlights of the game below:

Match Highlights | Asante Kotoko 0-2 Aduana FC | Ghana Premier League#KotokoAduana pic.twitter.com/cQVzIE4YYp — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 27, 2026

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