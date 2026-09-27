Football

GPL 2026/27: 10-man Aduana hand Kotoko defeat in Kumasi

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  27 September 2026 11:00pm
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Aduana Football Club sealed victory over Asante Kotoko on matchday four of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season on Sunday.

Aduana produced one of the standout performances of the weekend, defeating the Porcupine Warriors 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

For the majority of the game, Samuel Boadu's side was reduced to 10 players after receiving a red card, but the Dormaa-based side fought well to ensure they beat Kotoko in Kumasi for the first time since 2021.

Stephen Amankona opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Raymond Agyemang was sent off late in the first half.

Aduana remained disciplined and dangerous, with Seidu Saana sealing the victory on the counter-attack late in the game.

The result hands Kotoko their first loss of the season and lifts Aduana to seven points from four matches.

Watch highlights of the game below:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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