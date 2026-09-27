Digitalisation, AI key to Ghana’s tourism transformation – GHATOF

The Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) has called on stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality industry to embrace digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the sector and improve Ghana’s competitiveness.

President of GHATOF, Seth Ocran, said digital technologies were increasingly becoming important tools for marketing destinations, understanding visitors, improving service delivery and creating new tourism experiences.

In a message to mark World Tourism Day 2026, Mr Ocran said Ghana must actively participate in the digital transformation of the tourism industry rather than simply observe the changes taking place globally.

“This year’s global theme challenges us to look ahead. Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence are no longer distant ideas; they are becoming powerful tools for how we market destinations, understand our visitors, improve service delivery and create new tourism experiences,” he said.

“Ghana must not simply watch this transformation; we must actively participate in it.”

He said the adoption of technology should, however, be complemented by stronger collaboration among tourism stakeholders.

Mr Ocran urged the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to deepen its relationship with private-sector tourism trade associations, stressing that effective regulation must go hand in hand with continuous dialogue, consultation and partnership.

“A stronger relationship between the regulator and the organised private sector will help us build a more coordinated, competitive and sustainable tourism industry,” he said.

He also encouraged stakeholders to explore stronger links between the Eastern Expo and major festivals and cultural events across the country.

According to him, such collaboration could help create a more integrated tourism calendar, attract more visitors and stimulate business across the regions.

Mr Ocran further called for collective action among industry players, saying technology alone would not build the tourism industry Ghana needs.

“But technology alone will not build the tourism industry we want. People, partnerships and shared purpose will,” he said.

He said stakeholders must work together to improve standards, develop industry personnel, promote Ghana more effectively and strengthen businesses to create greater opportunities for communities and the country.

World Tourism Day 2026 is being marked under the theme, “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.”

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