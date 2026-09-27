New economy will boost local production and create jobs – Finance Minister

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says the government’s New Economy programme will drive local production, reduce Ghana’s dependence on imports and create more jobs at home.

“Our mission is to produce more of what we consume and create more jobs here at home,” he stated.

The Finance Minister disclosed this during a meeting with some officials at the Ministry of Finance in ACCRA

Dr Forson said every imported product must challenge the country to build the capacity to produce it locally.

“Every import is an opportunity to ask: why can’t we make it in Ghana?”

He said the New Economy represents a decisive shift towards a productive, job-creating and prosperous nation.

“That is the promise of the New Economy: Ghana producing. Ghanaians working. Prosperity growing!

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.