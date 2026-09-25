Invest with confidence, Ghana’s golden era is beginning – Finance Minister

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has urged businesses to invest with confidence, assuring them that the government will sustain the gains made in stabilising Ghana’s economy.

Speaking during a meeting with the leadership of the Association of Ghana Industries and leading captains of industry, Dr Forson said the Government’s new blueprint for economic transformation would be announced in the 2027 Budget.

“Feel free to invest because we will sustain the gains. The golden era for Ghana is beginning, and our new blueprint will be announced in the 2027 Budget,” he said.

The Finance Minister said the substantial improvements in the macroeconomic environment would be protected and strengthened.

“That is why the 2027 Budget will move Ghana from stability to transformation,” he stated.

Dr Forson noted that President John Dramani Mahama had already announced plans to invest US$10 billion in strategic sectors over the next four years.

“We want to produce more, add value and create more jobs for the Ghanaian economy. This means addressing the fundamental challenges we face as a country,” he said.

He added that the Government had deliberately reduced the cost of capital and would continue working to drive it down further to support business expansion and investment.

Dr Forson also called on industry to support domestic revenue mobilisation to reduce the Government’s reliance on excessive borrowing.

“We need your support to raise the necessary revenue so that the government does not borrow beyond its means, as we saw in 2022,” he said.

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