Energy Commission to monitor EV charging stations

Adwoa Serwaa Bondzie

The Energy Commission will monitor licensed electric vehicle charging stations and the entire Ghana’s charging infrastructure.

This is critical, as it provides the data required to better understand how EV affects the electricity network.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of some 884 electricians who completed the Energy Commission 25th Electrical Wiring Certification, Executive Secretary of the Commission, Adwoa Serwaa Bondzie, said the Commission is working on this with the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition.

“The Commission, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, is developing a Country-Level EV Charging System Management Platform to provide national visibility over Ghana’s charging infrastructure.

The platform will enable the Commission to monitor licensed charging stations, energy consumption, faults and outages, and geographical coverage. Importantly, it will provide the data required to understand how EV charging affects the electricity network and support better planning by the Commission and our utilities” she said.

She used the occasion to advise the graduates to ensure higher standards in their practice as this transformation has very practical implications.

A total of 1,036 candidates sat for the May/June 2026 Electrical Wiring Certification Examination, of whom 884 were successful, representing an 85 per cent pass rate. Since the inception of the programme, 19,442 professionals have been certified so far by the Commission and its partners.

On his part, the Board Chairman of the Commission, Professor John Gatsi commended the Energy Commission for its commitment to uphold high standards and quality in electrification.

“Let me also commend the Commission for its unwavering commitment to this programme. For twenty-five years, you have held the line on competence and safety, even as the demands on the electrical profession have grown more complex. That consistency deserves recognition, and I am pleased to associate my name with it today”.

Speaking on the theme for the event "Setting the Standard: Powering Ghana's Future — EV, Solar, and Beyond", Professor Gatsi also urged the graduates to use the opportunities presented in the green revolution to empower themselves.

He said the government policy now targets 35% electric vehicle penetration by 2035 and an end to new petrol and diesel imports by 2045.

Each of those vehicles needs a charge point, and it needs to handle a sustained load for several hours on domestic circuits sized for a kettle and an iron.

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