Energy Commission launches renewable energy champions challenge

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Climate Change and Sustainability, Seidu Issifu, has reiterated the government’s commitment to building a climate resilience low carbon economy.
Speaking at the launch of the 2026 Energy Commission Senior High Schools Renewable Energy Challenge champion of champions edition, the minister expressed the government’s willingness to support state agencies like the Commission to undertake such innovations, aimed at investing in the young generation to fight climate change.
“Climate change is no longer a distant threat. It is a present reality shaping agriculture, energy systems, infrastructure, water resources, and livelihoods across our country”.
“For Ghana, the challenge is also an opportunity. We are committed to building a climate-resilient and low-carbon economy. This requires significant investment; Ghana's climate financing needs are estimated at over $22 billion”, he added.
“But climate action must not remain at the policy level alone. It must be translated into practical solutions, community engagement, and technological innovation”, he opined.
He commended the Energy Commission, urging them to expand the scope of the programme.
“It is preparing a generation of young Ghanaians who will design solutions in solar energy, mini-grids, clean technologies, and climate-smart agriculture. To the students here today, let me say this clearly; you are not too young to shape Ghana's climate future”, the Minister mentioned.
“As we pursue Ghana's 24-hour economy agenda, we must recognise that there can be no sustainable 24-hour economy without climate resilience”, he charged.
This year’s event is under the theme “Harnessing Renewable Energy to Power Ghana’s 24-Hour Green Economy.
The Board Chairman of the Commission, Prof. John Gatsi, used the opportunity to applaud the Executive Secretary and her team for their vision and hard work in developing such an impactful programme.
Schools participating in this edition include Ebenezer Senior High School, Forces Senior High School, Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High, Navrongo Senior High School, Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School, Nkoranza Technical Institute, Sogakope Senior High School, among others
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