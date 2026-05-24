Energy Commission champions Clean Energy Transition

The Deputy Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, Mr Chris Yalley, has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to driving Ghana’s clean energy transition through strategic partnerships, innovation, and regulatory leadership.

He said the Commission’s key initiatives included the development of an Energy Performance Certification framework for buildings, progress on Electric Vehicle Charging Regulations, and the implementation of the Net Metering Programme.

Mr Yalley was speaking at the Sustainable Energy B2B Expo 2026 in Accra, organised by the Association of Ghana Industries Energy Service Centre (AGI-ESC), on the theme: “Powering Industry Through Sustainable Energy.”

The event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, development partners, innovators, and private-sector stakeholders to map practical pathways towards Ghana’s sustainable energy future.

He explained that the Net Metering Programme would empower consumers to generate electricity through rooftop solar systems and feed surplus power back into the national grid.

The initiative is expected to democratise energy generation and reduce pressure on the national grid.

Mr Yalley also shared updates on the Commission’s efforts to strengthen Ghana’s sustainable energy ecosystem through skills development, renewable energy deployment, and the upcoming Public Facility Sustainable Energy Action Plan (PF-SEAP).

He said the initiative is aimed at accelerating energy efficiency and clean energy adoption within public institutions.

The Sustainable Energy B2B Expo served as an important platform for dialogue, partnerships, and investment opportunities that will help shape a cleaner, more resilient, and energy-secure future for Ghana.

“Together, we can power Ghana’s future sustainably,” Mr Yalley said.

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