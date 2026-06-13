Football

Yaya Touré seals surprise new job with Champions League club

Source: TalkSports  
  13 June 2026 4:27pm
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Manchester City legend Yaya Touré has been unveiled as Slovakian club Slovan Bratislava's new head coach.

It marks the Ivorian’s first steps into management, having taken up assistant manager and academy roles since hanging up his boots in 2019.

The 43-year-old coached in Russia and Ukraine before moving to Tottenham’s academy squad.

He enjoyed a short stint with Belgian side Standard Liege before landing the assistant manager role with the Saudi Arabian national team.

As a player, he clocked up a wealth of experience primarily with Barcelona and Manchester City.

Touré picked up five league titles across the two clubs and a Champions League triumph at the Catalan club in 2009.

But now, Touré takes the reins with 16-time Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava in his maiden managerial role.

Speaking following his appointment on Saturday, he said: “I’m very happy and excited; honestly, I can’t wait for us to get to work together on Monday.

"My predecessor deserves great respect for what he’s achieved with Slovan. I want to build on that while also bringing something new and unique of my own.

"Soccer is everything to me. I love challenges and am incredibly excited to coach a great club with a rich history, a beautiful stadium, and high ambitions. I was very pleasantly surprised by the club’s facilities, which are truly top-notch.

Slovan Bratislava’s managerial change comes after former boss Vladimir Weiss stepped down from the role after five years in the dugout.

Weiss has taken up the opportunity to manage the Slovakian national team in what will be his second spell in charge.

His last act at the club was to lead Slovan to their eighth title success in succession.

Touré is likely to be judged on whether he can successfully guide the club through the Champions League qualifiers this summer.

Slovan’s hopes of making the league phase were ended in the qualifiers last year before experiencing similar heartache in the resulting Europa League qualifiers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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