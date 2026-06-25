Africa’s expanded World Cup presence proves continent’s football quality – Herbert Mensah

Herbert Mensah

President of Rugby Africa, Herbert Mensah, has hailed the strong performance of African nations at the FIFA World Cup, describing the continent's unprecedented representation at the tournament as proof of its growing football quality and global competitiveness.

Speaking on the performances of African teams, Herbert congratulated Morocco and South Africa for securing places in the knockout stages, describing their achievement as a source of pride for the continent.

According to him, Africa's qualification of 10 teams for the expanded World Cup marks a historic milestone and demonstrates that the continent deserves greater representation on football's biggest stage.

"This is a record for Africa. It has never happened before, and it reflects the quality that exists across the continent," he said.

Herbert Mensah highlighted the strength of the African contingent, citing countries such as Senegal, Morocco, Cape Verde, South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo as examples of nations capable of competing with the world's best.

He argued that recent performances by African teams have dispelled any doubts about the continent's footballing standards.

"The quality is here. African teams have shown that they can compete with and challenge the traditional powers of world football," he noted.

Herbert singled out several standout moments from the tournament, including Morocco's continued emergence as a global force, Cape Verde's impressive performances, DR Congo's resilience, and Ghana's display against England.

He said the performances of African players had showcased the continent's talent, athleticism and growing tactical maturity.

Reflecting on long-standing calls for Africa to receive more World Cup slots, Herbert Mensah said advocates had argued for years that the continent possessed the talent required to justify increased representation.

"What Africa needed was an opportunity. More African teams at the World Cup means more quality football, greater entertainment and a stronger global game," he said.

Herbert also urged Africans to rally behind fellow African nations still competing in the tournament, particularly South Africa, which has faced scrutiny and controversy off the field.

He said support for African teams should transcend national rivalries when they are representing the continent on the global stage.

"When Africa succeeds, it benefits all of us. These teams are not only representing their countries; they are showcasing the potential of an entire continent," he said.

The Rugby Africa president further called for greater unity among African nations, arguing that sporting success can serve as a powerful symbol of continental cooperation and shared ambition.

He expressed confidence that more African countries would advance as the tournament progresses and said the performances so far have reinforced the belief that African football has entered a new era.

"It is Africa's time, and Africa is delivering," Herbert stated.

With several African nations still in contention, Herbert Mensah said the tournament presents a unique opportunity for the continent to further strengthen its reputation as a major force in world football.

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