Africa’s expanded World Cup presence proves continent’s football quality – Herbert Mensah

Audio By Carbonatix
President of Rugby Africa, Herbert Mensah, has hailed the strong performance of African nations at the FIFA World Cup, describing the continent's unprecedented representation at the tournament as proof of its growing football quality and global competitiveness.
Speaking on the performances of African teams, Herbert congratulated Morocco and South Africa for securing places in the knockout stages, describing their achievement as a source of pride for the continent.
According to him, Africa's qualification of 10 teams for the expanded World Cup marks a historic milestone and demonstrates that the continent deserves greater representation on football's biggest stage.
"This is a record for Africa. It has never happened before, and it reflects the quality that exists across the continent," he said.
Herbert Mensah highlighted the strength of the African contingent, citing countries such as Senegal, Morocco, Cape Verde, South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo as examples of nations capable of competing with the world's best.
He argued that recent performances by African teams have dispelled any doubts about the continent's footballing standards.
"The quality is here. African teams have shown that they can compete with and challenge the traditional powers of world football," he noted.
Herbert singled out several standout moments from the tournament, including Morocco's continued emergence as a global force, Cape Verde's impressive performances, DR Congo's resilience, and Ghana's display against England.
He said the performances of African players had showcased the continent's talent, athleticism and growing tactical maturity.
Reflecting on long-standing calls for Africa to receive more World Cup slots, Herbert Mensah said advocates had argued for years that the continent possessed the talent required to justify increased representation.
"What Africa needed was an opportunity. More African teams at the World Cup means more quality football, greater entertainment and a stronger global game," he said.
Herbert also urged Africans to rally behind fellow African nations still competing in the tournament, particularly South Africa, which has faced scrutiny and controversy off the field.
He said support for African teams should transcend national rivalries when they are representing the continent on the global stage.
"When Africa succeeds, it benefits all of us. These teams are not only representing their countries; they are showcasing the potential of an entire continent," he said.
The Rugby Africa president further called for greater unity among African nations, arguing that sporting success can serve as a powerful symbol of continental cooperation and shared ambition.
He expressed confidence that more African countries would advance as the tournament progresses and said the performances so far have reinforced the belief that African football has entered a new era.
"It is Africa's time, and Africa is delivering," Herbert stated.
With several African nations still in contention, Herbert Mensah said the tournament presents a unique opportunity for the continent to further strengthen its reputation as a major force in world football.
Latest Stories
-
GJA seeks legal guidance after journalist Larry Dogbey is jailed for contempt
3 minutes
-
NPP refers petitions against Kennedy Agyapong to disciplinary committee
4 minutes
-
Families lay flowers on barbed wire barricade on anniversary of deadly Kenya protests
7 minutes
-
Ryanair says it will reluctantly not charge parents to sit next to children
18 minutes
-
Sentuo Refinery expansion to drive petrochemical and industrial investment — Trade Minister
36 minutes
-
Rawlings legacy demands institutional discipline, not symbolism — Opong-Fosu
36 minutes
-
Chaos erupts at NPP NEC meeting as security clash with ‘Ken Must Go’ protesters (Video)
43 minutes
-
Sedina Tamakloe was not in prison custody until June 24 — Minority
46 minutes
-
Police arrest 13 suspected drug peddlers in Kumasi anti-narcotics crackdown
47 minutes
-
The rules are ready the people are not: Why continuous professional development will define financial industry’s future
55 minutes
-
Fire destroys distribution truck and cargo in Assin Fosu
1 hour
-
Africa’s expanded World Cup presence proves continent’s football quality – Herbert Mensah
1 hour
-
Ten suspected Nigerian sex workers arrested at Chirano in Western North Region
1 hour
-
Fintech, customer service top agenda as Ghanaian financial regulators undergo training in Malaysia
1 hour
-
Fire guts 16 rooms at GBC Upper West staff compound in Wa
2 hours